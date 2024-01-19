    বাংলা

    Nsue hat-trick earns Equatorial Guinea handsome win over Guinea Bissau

    Nsue opened the scoring in the 21st minute and added two more in the second half

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Jan 2024, 06:48 PM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2024, 06:48 PM

    Veteran striker Emilio Nsue grabbed a hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea beat Guinea Bissau 4-2 on Thursday to put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations last-16 in the Ivory Coast.

    Nsue opened the scoring in the 21st minute and added two more in the second half with Josete Miranda also on target in the Group A encounter.

    Guinea Bissau's goals -- their first in eight matches at the finals since 2017 -- came from an own goal from Esteban Orozco and a stoppage-time consolation effort from Ze Turbo.

    Host Ivory Coast and Nigeria were meeting later on Thursday in the second Group A game at the Alhassan Ouattara Stadium.

