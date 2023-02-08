Al Hilal shock Flamengo with 3-2 win in Club World Cup semi-final

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal stunned 10-man Flamengo to reach the Club World Cup final with a 3-2 victory over the South American champions on Tuesday thanks to two penalties from Salem Al Dawsari and a close-range strike from Luciano Vietto.

Al Dawsari opened the scoring from the spot after three minutes and while Pedro levelled for the Brazilians, their hopes were hit when Gerson conceded a penalty and was sent off in first-half stoppage time.

That allowed Al Dawsari to grab his second and Vietto added a third after the break, ensuring Pedro's late goal for Flamengo was just a consolation.

Al Hilal, the first Saudi side to reach the Club World Cup final, will face the winners of Real Madrid's semi-final against Al Ahly on Wednesday in Rabat.

On a windy and chilly night at a half-empty Ibn Batouta stadium, Flamengo's Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira sprung a surprise, leaving former Atletico Madrid fullback Filipe Luis on the bench.

He also left out Uruguay’s Guillermo Varela, opting for a younger and more attack-oriented fullback duo.

It was Varela’s replacement, right back Matheuzinho, who changed the course of the game in the third minute, when he went too forcefully into a challenge on Vietto inside the box and the referee immediately pointed to the spot.