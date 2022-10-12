Maccabi Haifa beat Juventus for first Champions League win in two decades

Maccabi Haifa won their first Champions League game in 20 years when Omer Atzili's double helped the Israeli side beat Juventus 2-0 in their group game at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday.

Haifa had the perfect start, taking the lead in the seventh minute when winger Atzili headed home Pierre Cornud's cross, which left Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny scrambling on the goal line as he failed to keep the ball out.