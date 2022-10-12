    বাংলা

    Maccabi Haifa beat Juventus for first Champions League win in two decades

    They had the perfect start, taking the lead in the seventh minute when winger Atzili headed home Pierre Cornud's cross

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Oct 2022, 07:30 PM
    Updated : 11 Oct 2022, 07:30 PM

    Maccabi Haifa won their first Champions League game in 20 years when Omer Atzili's double helped the Israeli side beat Juventus 2-0 in their group game at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday.

    Haifa had the perfect start, taking the lead in the seventh minute when winger Atzili headed home Pierre Cornud's cross, which left Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny scrambling on the goal line as he failed to keep the ball out.

    Five minutes later Tjaronn Chery's free kick came off the bar before Szczesny was forced into another diving save from long range as Juve struggled to impose themselves on a team they beat 3-1 in the reverse fixture.

    Haifa continued to pile the pressure on Juve and it paid off just before halftime when Atzili doubled the lead with a stinging strike to Szczesny's near post and though the Polish keeper got a hand to the ball, he could not keep it out.

    Juve had their chances but the visitors were denied time and again in the final third while American keeper Josh Cohen made a couple of fine saves to keep a clean sheet.

    The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the knockout stages hanging by a thread with the top two sides in the group -- Paris St Germain and Benfica -- four points ahead before they play each other later on Tuesday.

    Champions League
    RELATED STORIES
    Champions League - Group G - FC Copenhagen v Manchester City - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - October 11, 2022 Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action with FC Copenhagen's Marko Stamenic and Elias Jelert.
    10-man City held at Copenhagen
    Mahrez misses a penalty, Sergio Gomez sees red and a Rodri goal is disallowed but City close in on knockout stages
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 1 - England v Sri Lanka - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates - November 1, 2021 Sri Lanka players celebrate after taking the wicket of England's Jonathan Bairstow
    Sri Lanka, Namibia post warmup wins
    Dasun Shanaka's Lankan side arrive for the current edition in Australia buoyed by their Asia Cup triumph
    Champions League - Group C - Inter Milan v FC Barcelona - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 4, 2022 FC Barcelona coach Xavi
    Barca ready to fight for survival: Xavi
    Barcelona found themselves in the group of death with Inter and Bayern Munich
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Stadium Preview - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - September 22, 2022 General view inside the stadium ahead of the World Cup REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
    Flight bookings to Qatar boom for World Cup
    A strong demand comes despite the requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test to enter Qatar

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher