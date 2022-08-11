Champions Real Madrid ready to frustrate Barca's all-star line-up

European champions Real Madrid will begin their LaLiga title defence against promoted Almeria on Sunday but they will be under no illusion that the biggest obstacle in their pursuit of a 36th title will be a revamped and hungry Barcelona side.

Real completed the double last season by claiming a record-extending 35th LaLiga title before conquering Europe too, winning a record-extending 14th Champions League title.

Carlo Ancelotti will be relying on almost the same group of victorious players to leave their mark on this season. The additions of former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as a free-agent and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for a fee that could rise up to 100 million euros will further strengthen the squad.