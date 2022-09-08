Qatar has faced unfair criticism over World Cup, says organiser

Qatar has faced a lot of unfair criticism over its hosting of football's World Cup that was not based on facts but it has responded to any fair criticism, the Qatar 2022 Chief Executive Nasser Al Khater said on Thursday.

He told a news conference, the first held by organisers in months, that 70 days prior to the tournament's kick-off, sports and transport infrastructure in the tiny desert country were complete and remaining work was "aesthetic".

The decision to have the World Cup in Qatar, the first Middle East country to host the event, has drawn criticism from human rights groups over the Gulf state's treatment of foreign migrant workers and restrictive social laws, under which homosexuality and sex outside of marriage are outlawed.

"We think that a lot of the criticism has been unfair, not based on factual reality. Whatever we felt was fair criticism we have taken on board," Khater said.