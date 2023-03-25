Positive vibes as France back on track after World Cup heartbreak

"There were a lot of positive vibes when they all gathered on Monday and I wanted them to transfer those vibes onto the pitch and that's what they all did," coach Didier Deschamps told a news conference.

"It was a great night, in a great atmosphere, with a very good start. Leading the Netherlands 3-0 so quickly is not nothing even though they were missing a lot of players.

"In the second half we were still threatening even if we were just happy with controlling the game."

Among those who shone was Randal Kolo Muani, even if the forward did not find the back of the net.

"He's full of confidence. He moves very well, dribbles very well, and there is a lot of understanding between the offensive players," said Deschamps.

France lead Group B ahead of Greece, who beat Gibraltar 3-0 away.