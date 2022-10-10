Cavallo criticises Casillas for deleted 'I'm gay' Twitter post

Australia's first openly gay footballer, Josh Cavallo, criticised Iker Casillas for being "beyond disrespectful" and joking about coming out after a post on the former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper's Twitter account said he was gay.

A post on Casillas' official account on Sunday said: "I hope you respect me: I'm gay" to which former Barcelona defender Carles Puyol responded: "The time has come to tell our story, Iker."The post on the Casillas account was later deleted and he said his account had been hacked and he apologised to his fans and the LGBT community, as did Puyol for what he said was a "clumsy joke".

Cavallo criticised the Spanish duo for making fun of the issue.