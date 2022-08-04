Rivals desperate to break Bayern's Bundesliga stranglehold

They have already won their first piece of silverware, beating RB Leipzig 5-3 on Saturday in the German Super Cup, and will go into the opener against Europa League champions Eintracht with their confidence high.

"I was in Leipzig and saw Bayern's performance. One has to say that their attack was impressive," said Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund.

"They have an unusually good team, invested immense amounts of money and so they are the top favourites. Everyone apart from Bayern fans want to see Bayern not win the title," Watzke told ARD television.

Runners-up last season, Dortmund's own title hopes have suffered a major setback after Sebastien Haller, their replacement for elite striker Erling Haaland, was ruled out for months.

Haller joined last month but two weeks later the Ivory Coast international was sidelined following the discovery of a testicular malignant tumour that required surgery and now will need chemotherapy.

The Ruhr valley club, who also signed talented Germany forward Karim Adeyemi, will be looking for a replacement for Haller but that will not happen before their season-opener on Saturday against fellow Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen.