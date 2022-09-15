Qatar’s Lusail Stadium rated a disaster in World Cup test run

Qatar's recently completed Lusail Stadium, the venue for 10 matches in the upcoming 2022 World Cup, had a poor showing in its inaugural event late last week.

The 80,000-seat stadium hosted the Lusail Super Cup last Friday, drawing nearly 78,000 fans who suffered through stifling heat amid a water shortage and an inadequate amount of bathrooms, per reports.

The stadium cooling system struggled to keep fans cool in the hot and humid temperatures.