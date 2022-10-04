    বাংলা

    Inter must be ready to suffer against Barca, says Inzaghi

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Oct 2022, 06:16 PM
    Updated : 3 Oct 2022, 06:16 PM

    Inter Milan must be prepared to suffer against Barcelona in Tuesday's Champions League group game, manager Simone Inzaghi said on the eve of the match as the Italian side look to end a run of poor results without several injured players.

    Inter have lost four of their last six games in all competitions, sitting ninth in Serie A and third in Champions League Group C three points behind leaders Bayern Munich and level on points with Barca, who visit San Siro on Tuesday.

    "We know that tomorrow will be a match of suffering... Barcelona are a very strong and complete team in all departments. Together with Bayern and (Manchester) City they offer the best in European football," Inzaghi told reporters.

    "For us it must be an opportunity, we know the importance of the match. The group standings are open ... we are Inter and we will play it with all our strength. We know the difficulty of the match.

    "Against Bayern, despite a good game, we lost (2-0), we weren't in the game at key moments and we had to defend better and make better use of the opportunities. We'll have to be good at limiting them and then hitting them at the right time."

    Inter have several players ruled out or doubtful.

    Lautaro Martinez will not have a full training session due to fatigue while strike partner Romelu Lukaku and central midfielder Marcelo Brozovic are sidelined.

    "We will have 11 games, one every three days. I hope I can have the full squad. We had some problems," Inzaghi added.

    "(Midfielder) Roberto Gagliardini and Lautaro are to be evaluated. Brozovic and Lukaku will not be there for some time but we have other players to count on."

    Inzaghi confirmed close-season recruit Andre Onana would continue in goal having started their first two group games.

    Champions League
