Inter must be ready to suffer against Barca, says Inzaghi

Inter Milan must be prepared to suffer against Barcelona in Tuesday's Champions League group game, manager Simone Inzaghi said on the eve of the match as the Italian side look to end a run of poor results without several injured players.

Inter have lost four of their last six games in all competitions, sitting ninth in Serie A and third in Champions League Group C three points behind leaders Bayern Munich and level on points with Barca, who visit San Siro on Tuesday.

"We know that tomorrow will be a match of suffering... Barcelona are a very strong and complete team in all departments. Together with Bayern and (Manchester) City they offer the best in European football," Inzaghi told reporters.