'All-time classic': Former players blown away by thrilling World Cup final

"This game showed why football is the greatest game of all. This one is an all-time classic," he tweeted.

Alan Shearer told the BBC "it was just an unbelievable final".

"I've never seen anything like it and I don't think I'll ever see anything like it again. It was staggering," the former England striker said.

Messi, in his 26th World Cup match at his fifth tournament, was finally able to get his hands on the elusive trophy and match his predecessor Diego Maradona.

"For our country, we will see a picture of Maradona and Messi, two of the greatest players of all time with the World Cup trophy," former Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta told the BBC. "That is something so incredible. We are so lucky."