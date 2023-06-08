Barcelona wish Messi good luck in 'league with fewer demands'

Barcelona wished Lionel Messi good luck after the Argentina great expressed his desire to join Major League Soccer's Inter Miami on Wednesday, despite receiving a "proposal" to return to his former club.

Barcelona said in a statement that Messi's father and agent had informed the club on Monday of his decision to move to America instead of returning to Spain.

"Barcelona president (Joan) Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years," the LaLiga side said.