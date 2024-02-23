England in Deep trouble as Akash makes memorable debut

India seamer Akash Deep wrecked England's top order on a terrific Test debut as the tourists slumped to 112 for five at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test in Ranchi on Friday.

The hosts' 2-1 cushion in the five-match series allowed them to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and 27-yer-old Akash became the fourth Indian to make his debut in the series.

England suffered a massive blow in losing captain Ben Stokes at the stroke of lunch and Joe Root, batting on 16, finds himself tasked with rebuilding their innings when play resumes after the break.