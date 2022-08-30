Juve need to be vicious against Spezia to win, says Allegri

Juventus need to be aggressive in their fourth Serie A match of the season at home against Spezia on Wednesday as the Turin-based side need the three points at all costs, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Tuesday.

The pressure is on Allegri to help Juve reclaim the Scudetto after their nine-year title win streak came to an end and was followed by two underwhelming fourth-placed finishes in a row.

After one win and two draws, Juve are currently eighth in the standings and are two points behind leaders Napoli, who have as many points as the other top six clubs but are ahead on goal difference.

"I need to send the best lineup onto the pitch to face Spezia," Allegri told reporters.