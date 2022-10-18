'No brainer': Cummins named Australia one-day captain

Test skipper Pat Cummins will also captain Australia in one-day internationals after being named as the replacement for Aaron Finch by Cricket Australia on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old becomes Australia's 27th one-day captain and the first fast bowler to hold the position after impressing in his first year as Test captain.

The timing was surprising given Cricket Australia last week set in motion a process that could see David Warner's life ban from leadership positions revoked and allow the batsman to be considered for the post.

Head selector George Bailey, however, said the announcement needed to be made without delay given the proximity of next year's World Cup in India, adding that it had in any case been all but a formality.

"Internally, it's a no-brainer decision, Pat is the person we want leading the team," Bailey told a news conference in Brisbane.

"The campaign focus is very much on the 2023 World Cup, I think we've got 14 games before that and we think Pat's the perfect person to lead this group to that tournament. "