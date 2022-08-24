Scott retires after England's Euro victory

England women's midfielder Jill Scott announced her retirement from football on Tuesday and will end her career on a high note after helping the Lionesses become European champions last month.

"Today, I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we're going to make this a celebration. No sad faces!! We've had too much fun for any tears," Scott said in a statement.

Scott, 35, is England women's second most capped player having made a total of 161 appearances and scored 27 goals.