Lens stay in title race as they hand PSG first league loss of the season

Lens beat Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain 3-1 on Sunday to give the champions their first league loss of the season, narrowing the gap at the top between the two teams.

PSG were without Neymar, who was suspended after getting sent off against Strasbourg on Wednesday, and Lionel Messi who is continuing his post-World Cup recovery.

The result means Christophe Galtier's side are on 44 points from 17 games, four points ahead of Lens in second.