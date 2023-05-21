Brilliant Haaland big reason for City's third straight Premier League title

"Haaland is a world star, who has come as a world star and is performing like a world star," Neville said on his podcast earlier this season.

He has certainly proven Neville right, finding the net in dozens of different ways, from all angles - and making it look ridiculously easy.

DREAM TREBLE

City are on the cusp of a dream treble, with a spot in the FA Cup final on June 3 versus Manchester United, the only other English team to achieve it, and earlier this week produced a performance for the ages to demolish Real Madrid and reach the Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10.

While Haaland was largely shackled in the first leg of the semi-final against Real and had good efforts turned away by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the second, he has penned his name alongside some Champions League records as well.

He scored five goals against RB Leipzig in March, joining Luiz Adriano (2014) and Lionel Messi (2012) as the only five-goal performances in the competition.

His haul that night made him the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals and he now has 33 in 25 games.

In that same match, Haaland broke Tommy Johnson's 94-year-old record for most City goals in a single season.

His exploits also led to the Norwegian claiming a record 82% of the votes to win the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award.

And Haaland - who has been nicknamed "Daemon" by team mates for his striking resemblance to similarly blonde and long-haired "House of the Dragon" character Daemon Targaryen - is only getting started.

Neville said Haaland has hardly scratched the surface of his goalscoring potential.

"We've barely seen him for half an hour, his team mates ignore most of his runs," Neville said. "If they didn't do that then he really would be dangerous."