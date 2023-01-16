Captain Theerathon hits winner as Thailand retain Asean title

Thailand successfully defended their Asean Championship title after a 1-0 victory over Vietnam in the second leg of the final on Monday gave Mano Polking's side a 3-2 aggregate triumph against their Southeast Asian rivals.

Captain Theerathon Bunmathan scored with a stunning 24th minute strike from distance to earn Thailand the spoils in front of their own fans at Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani and deliver a record extending seventh regional crown.

Thailand won the biennial title last year in Singapore, beating Indonesia over two legs in the final after the competition was delayed by 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.