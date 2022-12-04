Fury taunts Usyk after beating Chisora to retain WBC title

Fury was popping in the jabs freely in the second round, with Chisora unsteady on his legs in the third when both fighters tumbled accidentally to the canvas.

"Total dominance," said former WBA champion David Haye, commentating ringside for BT Sport after six rounds of pummelling.

Chisora's right eye began to close up from the seventh, the challenger receiving attention in his corner at the end of the following rounds as the fight became a race between a stoppage and a knockout.

Chisora's long-time trainer Don Charles was not about to throw in the towel, however, and it needed referee Victor Loughlin to step in -- the Scot finally waving a halt with 10 seconds remaining in the 10th of the 12 scheduled rounds.

Fury, 34, took his unbeaten professional record to 33 wins and a draw as Chisora, 38, suffered a fourth defeat in his last five fights and 13th in 46 career bouts.

The champion also beat Chisora comfortably in their previous encounters in London in 2014 and 2011 and Saturday was really a filler before a much bigger potential fight next year, probably in Saudi Arabia.