All positive so far but Djokovic still unsure about Melbourne reception

Novak Djokovic said everything about his return to Australia had been positive so far but the Serb is still unsure about what to expect at the Australian Open in Melbourne later this month.

Djokovic was deported on the eve of the Melbourne Park Grand Slam last year for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and slapped with a three-year travel ban for the country.

That ban was waived in November and the 35-year-old has received a warm welcome in Adelaide, where he is preparing for the hardcourt major.