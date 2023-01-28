Rybakina to enter top 10 but says career boost won't change her

Elena Rybakina will become the first Kazakh tennis player to enter the top 10 singles world rankings after her run to the Australian Open final on Saturday, making up somewhat for the points she missed out on in her Wimbledon triumph last summer.

But the Russian-born player said the lift would not change her.

"I don't think tomorrow I'm going to feel different just because of the ranking now," she told reporters.

Rybakina, who switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018, was beaten 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the Melbourne Park final and will rise to number 10 in the world from number 25 when the rankings are updated on Monday.