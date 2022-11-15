Bashundhara Kings’ Bruzón says heart with Spain but Brazil, Argentina favourites

“Spain are set to enter our 12th consecutive World Cup with the hopes of achieving glory for the first time since 2010 when we lifted the World Cup trophy.”

“My heart stays with Spain, but my head, according to the depth of their squads and the biggest number of differential players, says that the favourites on paper are Brazil, Argentina and even France,” said the 45-year-old Bruzón, who was the interim coach of Bangladesh in the 2021 SAFF Championship.

Spain’s recent performance gave off sparks of quality within the team as they proceeded to the final four of UEFA Nations League beating Portugal on the way, though a defeat to Switzerland before that weighed heavy on the team.

But the World Cup is a different stage altogether.

Spain were pitted into Group E along with Costa Rica, Japan and four-time champions Germany. Bruzón, who led Bashundhara Kings to success with an associative and dynamic game style, drew hopes from the team’s semifinal advancement in the Euro 2020.

“We have not been dealt an easy group though, as we will have to overcome 2014 world champions Germany, as well as Japan and Costa Rica. That being said, Enrique has a good record with the Spanish national team, reached the semifinals in the last Euros and the final four at the recently played Nations League.”