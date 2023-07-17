Son says he would rather play for Spurs than move to Saudi club

"Probably if I wanted to go there (Saudi Arabia) I would be out there, not here," he said with a laugh. "I love playing football. Obviously money is also important, but I dream of playing in the Premier League and still a lot of things to do.

"Especially last season I suffered physically. This is not the Sonny that I know. So I want to prove that this season that I'm the Sonny that we all know. I want to prove that to myself and I want to give back to the club where I belong.

"Saudi, obviously most people are going at the moment which is really, really interesting. But the Premier League is still a dream for me to play (in) and I'm looking forward to this season."

Son's strike partner Harry Kane has also been the subject of transfer rumours as the England captain enters the final year of his contract, with the 29-year-old linked to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Spurs' new manager Ange Postecoglou said he had spoken to Kane but did not have anything "earth-shattering" to share regarding his future.