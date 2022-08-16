Wolves agree club-record fee for Portugal midfielder Nunes - reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes for a club-record fee of around 38 million pounds ($45.75 million), British media reported on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Wolves could pay Sporting a further 4.2 million pounds in add-ons for the 23-year-old.

The transfer fee would surpass the 35 million pounds Wolves paid for forward Fabio Silva in 2020.