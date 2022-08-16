    বাংলা

    Wolves agree club-record fee for Portugal midfielder Nunes - reports

    The Sporting Lisbon midfielder made his senior debut for Portugal in 2021 and has earned eight caps, scoring one goal.

    Reuters
    Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes for a club-record fee of around 38 million pounds ($45.75 million), British media reported on Tuesday.

    According to the reports, Wolves could pay Sporting a further 4.2 million pounds in add-ons for the 23-year-old.

    The transfer fee would surpass the 35 million pounds Wolves paid for forward Fabio Silva in 2020.

    Nunes made 50 appearances for Sporting in all competitions last season as they finished second in Portugal's Primeira Liga. He made his senior debut for Portugal in 2021 and has earned eight caps, scoring one goal.

    After a defeat and a draw in their first two games of the new Premier League season, Wolves next travel to face Tottenham Hotspur.

