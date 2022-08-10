    বাংলা

    Qatar World Cup to begin one day earlier than planned

    The original launch date created the unusual situation of two matches being held before the opening ceremony

    Reuters
    Published : 10 August 2022, 10:32 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2022, 10:32 AM

    The World Cup in Qatar will kick-off a day earlier than scheduled if FIFA's ruling bureau agree to a plan to hold the opening ceremony and the host nation's first match on Sunday Nov 20th, a source close to the discussions said.

    The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar's game on Nov 21 against Ecuador -- which created the unusual situation of two matches being held before the ceremony.

    Normally the ceremony is conducted before the kick-off of the first game of the tournament.

    The Group A match between Senegal v Netherlands and the Group B match between England and Iran were scheduled to take place before the ceremony on the Monday.

    The plan has to be voted on by the heads of FIFA's six regional confederations and president Gianni Infantino but, despite the late notice, is expected to win support.

    The switch to a Nov 20 opening ceremony and game would allow the Senegal-Netherlands match, scheduled for 1300 local time on Nov 21, to kick off later in the day. The Group B matches on that day, which also include the United States v Wales, would be unaffected.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh hasn’t asked for specific information on Swiss bank accounts, says ambassador
    Bangladesh hasn’t sought specific info on Swiss bank accounts: ambassador
    The government has not requested information from Switzerland about particular funds amid reports that Bangladeshi citizens are parking funds in the accounts
    Serena's impact to be felt long after pending retirement
    Serena's impact to be felt long after retirement
    Serena Williams, who made her professional debut in 1995, has been one of the most marketable stars in tennis
    Germany striker Werner returns to Leipzig from Chelsea
    Werner returns to Leipzig from Chelsea
    British media says Leipzig are bringing Werner back for about 25 million pounds
    Serena Williams to retire from tennis after US Open
    Serena Williams to retire from tennis
    On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher