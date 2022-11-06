Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with Almeria win

Barcelona enjoyed a 2-0 win over Almeria on Saturday but the night belonged to defender Gerard Pique who was playing his last game at the Camp Nou after he announced he will retire from football when LaLiga breaks for the World Cup next week.

Barca, who won with second-half goals from Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong, climbed to the top of the standings on 34 points from 13 games, two ahead of Real Madrid who have a game in hand and will visit Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

After missing several chances in the first-half, including a penalty for a handball that Robert Lewandowski put wide, Dembele broke the deadlock right after the break, slotting a precise shot into the bottom corner from a counter-attack.