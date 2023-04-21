    বাংলা

    Manchester United's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag

    United put in a listless and error-strewn performance in their 3-0 defeat at the quarter-final of the Europa League

    Reuters
    Published : 21 April 2023, 05:59 AM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 05:59 AM

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his players lacked passion and the manner of their Europa League quarter-final exit was "unacceptable" after the Premier League side lost 3-0 at Sevilla on Thursday.

    Youssef En Nesyri scored twice at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium as Sevilla, 13th in LaLiga, cast aside their domestic struggles to go through 5-2 on aggregate.

    United put in a listless and error-strewn performance, with goalkeeper David de Gea and defender Harry Maguire culpable for a couple of Sevilla's goals.

    Asked if Sevilla displayed more fight than his side, Ten Hag told reporters: "I have to acknowledge, it's the truth. It's hard, it's tough, but it's the truth."

    The Dutch manager said United had to show more desire and more composure on the ball.

    "When you get a setback, you have to deal with it, and carry on ... It's not about playing skills, it's about character. So be composed and have desire and passion," he added.

    "They had more willingness to win ... . I think that's unacceptable."

    United play Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday before a Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

    RELATED STORIES
    Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester United v Sevilla - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2023 Manchester United's Anthony Martial in action with Sevilla's Tanguy Nianzou Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
    Difficult to rely on Martial due to injury record: Ten Hag
    Fitness issues have held back the 27-year-old, who has made 18 appearances this season but only 10 of those have been starts
    Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester United v Sevilla - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2023 Manchester United's David de Gea reacts after Harry Maguire scores an own goal and Sevilla's second Action Images via
    Sevilla launch late fightback to draw with Man United
    Youssef En-Nesyri's stoppage-time header glanced off Harry Maguire into the goal to give Sevilla a huge lift
    Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Aug 22, 2022 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag applauds fans after the match
    If we can beat Barca, we can beat anyone: Ten Hag
    Getting the better of a team eight points clear at the top of La Liga filled Ten Hag with confidence
    Europa League - Play-Off First Leg - Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - February 16, 2023 Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo/File Photo
    Sampaoli named Flamengo manager
    Flamengo, the Copa Libertadores defending champions, said Sampaoli has signed a deal until December 2024

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan