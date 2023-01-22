Late Surridge goal gives Forest 1-1 draw at Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge fired a late equaliser to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday, with the south-coast team dropping into the relegation zone despite ending a four-match losing run in the Premier League.

Surridge, who came up through Bournemouth's academy, cancelled out Jaidon Anthony's first-half opener as Gary O'Neil's team dropped into 18th place on 17 points after 20 games, while Steve Cooper's Forest remained 13th on 21 points.

"It is a point away from home in the Premier League and that should never be taken for granted. I think we did OK in the game," Cooper told Sky Sports.

Forest started strongly, carving out the first chance of the game when Morgan Gibbs-White struck a powerful shot straight at Bournemouth keeper Neto, who was able to parry it away.