Brazil to play Ghana, Tunisia ahead of World Cup

Brazil's football federation on Friday said the national team will face Ghana and Tunisia in September in preparation for the Qatar World Cup, with players looking to secure their spot in the 26-man squad playing in the tournament later this year.

The Brazilian federation, or CBF, said on its website that the matches will take place on Sept 23 and 27 at yet-to-be-announced venues in Europe.

Head coach Tite will announce his shortlist for the friendly matches on Sept. 9.

Brazil leads FIFA's world ranking and are among the favorites to win the World Cup, which will be played in Qatar from Nov 20 to Dec 18.