Australia, Disney Star ink 7-year deal to beam cricket matches in India

Under the deal reportedly worth more than $250 million, international matches and the domestic Big Bash League for men and women will be beamed to India "and other territories across Asia" from the 2023-24 season.

"Disney Star is synonymous with the game in India, and we look forward to working with them to showcase the outstanding cricket played in Australia every summer," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"There was significant interest in our rights and we are very grateful to our current rights holder, Sony, for their partnership, which will continue throughout this season."