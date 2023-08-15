As World Cup breaks records, Adidas, Nike navigate bumps in retail demand

At rival Adidas, which sponsors Sweden and Spain-- the teams that go head to head in Tuesday's semi-final-- 21% of women's team products have sold out so far over this year's tournament, up from 8% in 2019.

Adidas doubled its production of Germany women's team jerseys for this World Cup, compared to the 2019 tournament, and was still on the verge of selling out when the team fell out of the running early. "That tells you something about the exponential growth of the sport," said Adidas spokesman Jan Runau.

FANBASE DRAWS BRANDS

One in three fans of women's football are new to football full stop, according to Yvonne Henderson, CEO of UK-based industry association Women In Football. "The fanbase is unique, it's diverse, it's quite youthful and it has strong progressive values," she said.

For that reason, marketers must bear in mind the risk that the growing fanbase could see their support for women's football as disingenuous. "Their message has to come off as sincere, and must be backed by action and long-term commitment as opposed to just 30 seconds of bluster that ends when the event is over," said Bob Dorfman, creative director at Pinnacle Advertising.

Nike, for example, sponsor of England's Lionesses, faced criticism from goalkeeper Mary Earps for not producing a replica goalkeeper jersey. Adidas, which does not produce women's goalkeeper jerseys for the teams it sponsors either, said that was a mistake, with CEO Bjorn Gulden adding that the whole industry is on a "learning curve".

French telecom company Orange's World Cup advertisement seeks to directly challenge the notion that women's football is less skilful or exciting than the men's game, while Adobe's ad with Germany's Bayern Munich women's team includes a voiceover saying: "Our game is proudly different."

To recognize the impact grassroots teams have in creating excitement about women's football, Adobe's ad also featured London-based community women's football clubs Peaches FC and Baesianz FC, said Sabina Strasser, Senior Director, Brand Experience EMEA at Adobe.

Sporting goods retailer Fanatics has more than 475 US women's team products for sale this year, up from about 175 in 2019, the company told Reuters. Overall, in the month leading up to the start of this year's tournament, sales of women's football products on Fanatics were up more than 80% compared to the last Women's World Cup in 2019.

But since the surprise early exit of the two-time champions, it had to change tack by promoting merchandise that isn't specifically tied to the US team. As of Monday, the generic Adidas Women's World Cup football ball was among its top sellers in FIFA World Cup Gear.