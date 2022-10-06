Relentless Haaland at the double as Man City crush Copenhagen

RIGHT PLACE

The Norwegian was then in the right place at the right time to convert the rebound after Sergio Gomez's shot had been saved.

Since failing to score or assist for Borussia Dortmund against City in April, 2021, Haaland has since been directly involved in 41 goals in his last 23 home appearances at club level, with 35 goals and six assists.

"It's unbelievable honestly," Jack Grealish told BT Sport when asked about Haaland. "I've never witnessed anything like it in my life. For the first and second goals I was just laughing. He is always there.

"The keeper said something to me as I was walking back. He said 'he's not human!' I said 'you're telling me?' Hopefully he can carry on this form and take us to glory."

If it were not for former Liverpool academy goalkeeper Kamil Grabara, Haaland would have had a first-half hat-trick, and City could have been on course for a record win, given the amount of shots they had in the opening period.

They had to make do with one more before the break, Khocholava's own goal, with Mahrez stepping up to get in on the action from the spot early in the second half, following a foul on Aymeric Laporte in the penalty area.

Alvarez's third goal for City in all competitions was the icing on the cake, with the hosts wasting chances to make the result even more emphatic.

City have scored 20 goals in their last five games, all wins, a sign Pep Guardiola's team are hitting top gear.

"We defended a lot, but that's how it is, when you meet such a strong team," Copenhagen's Mohamed Daramy told TV3+. "We fought and did what we could."