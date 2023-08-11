Tottenham's Kane agrees to move to Bayern after clubs' deal-report

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has agreed to move to German champions Bayern Munich after the two clubs reached a preliminary deal for his transfer, Germany's Bild newspaper said on Friday.

Should it be completed, Kane's move would be the most expensive transfer in Bundesliga history with an expected fee of about 100 million euros.

The English club and Bayern had reportedly agreed on the move on Thursday but needed the consent of Kane, who has another year on his contract at Tottenham.

Neither club has commented on the matter so far.