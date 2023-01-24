    বাংলা

    United relishing chance to win trophy, Ten Hag says before League Cup semi-final

    United have been criticised by their fans for the club's trophy drought with the team last winning silverware back in 2017

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 03:18 PM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 03:18 PM

    Manchester United have a good opportunity to win their first trophy since 2017, manager Erik ten Hag said on Tuesday as his team prepares for the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

    United have been criticised by their fans for the club's trophy drought, with the team last winning silverware back in 2017 as they won the Europa League and League Cup.

    But United have improved under Ten Hag and are the only English team to remain in contention in four competitions this season -- Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

    "It's about that, it's about winning trophies," Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Wednesday's trip to Forest. "We have a good opportunity but you have to go from game to game.

    "Now we play Forest in two legs, we focus on the first leg. Don't think further ahead as it will only distract."

    Ten Hag said United have moved on from their 3-2 defeat by league leaders Arsenal in their last game and his players are fully focused on facing Forest, who are 13th in the standings, nine spots below United.

    The Dutchman said Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial will remain unavailable for the game, but Casemiro would be available again after serving a one-match ban in the league.

    The second leg will be played at Old Trafford on Feb. 1.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Neymar at the Round of 32 game against Coupe de France against Pays de Cassel at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France on January 23, 2023.
    PSG on high alert as season reaches turning point
    The capital side only have a three-point lead over second-placed RC Lens in Ligue 1
    Belarus' Victoria Azarenka celebrates winning her quarter final match against Jessica Pegula of the US at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, Australia on January 24, 2023.
    Anyone but Djokovic: Rublev targets first Grand Slam semi-final
    In a moment of disarming honesty, Rublev conceded he was not relishing the opportunity to face the 21-times Grand Slam champion
    Belarus' Victoria Azarenka celebrates winning her quarter final match against Jessica Pegula of the US at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, Australia on January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
    Vintage Azarenka and Tsitsipas surge into semis
    Twice Grand Slam winner Azarenka meets Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the last four
    Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Jan 21, 2023 General view of a corner flag inside the stadium before the match
    Middle East money forcing Liverpool, Man Utd to seek new investment: experts
    European football has become a hotbed for investment from the Middle East since Manchester City's and PSG's takeover by the organisations of the Middle Eastern countries

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher