United relishing chance to win trophy, Ten Hag says before League Cup semi-final

But United have improved under Ten Hag and are the only English team to remain in contention in four competitions this season -- Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

"It's about that, it's about winning trophies," Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Wednesday's trip to Forest. "We have a good opportunity but you have to go from game to game.

"Now we play Forest in two legs, we focus on the first leg. Don't think further ahead as it will only distract."