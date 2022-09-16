Reaction to Federer announcing his retirement

ANDREA GAUDENZI, ATP CHAIRMAN

"Roger's impact on tennis, and the legacy he's built, are impossible to overstate. Over 24 years as a professional, Roger brought millions of adoring fans into the game. He spearheaded an incredible new era of growth and elevated the popularity of our sport.

"Few athletes have transcended their field in such a manner. Roger made us all feel proud and fortunate to be part of the same sport. He redefined greatness on the court."

SWISS PRESIDENT IGNAZIO CASSIS

"What a career, what a champion. Thank you Roger Federer for all the matches, victories, defeats and emotions we were able to experience. The Swiss couldn't be prouder!"

HUBERT HURKACZ, LAST PLAYER TO FACE AND BEAT FEDERER ON TOUR

"It was an honor to experience your game for all these years and to share the court with you Roger Federer. You've been an inspiration to me and many, many others. Congratulations on a legendary career and good luck for the future."

THOMAS BACH, INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT

"Roger Federer is a gentleman on and off the court – and a true Olympic champion. Congratulations Roger on your outstanding career, good luck for the future. Hope our paths will cross again."

ANDY RODDICK, WHO LOST THE 2009 WIMBLEDON FINAL TO FEDERER

"Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don't be a stranger.

"Also, seems like a good time to start training for Wimby (Obviously kidding)."

ROLAND GARROS

"An inspiration on and off the court. Thank you, Roger."

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

"It's hard to find the words @rogerfederer, watching you play tennis has been the greatest joy. Thank you."

ROD LAVER

"Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket."

SACHIN TENDULKAR, FORMER CRICKETER

"What a career, Roger Federer. We fell in love with your brand of tennis. Slowly, your tennis became a habit. And habits never retire, they become a part of us. Thank you for all the wonderful memories."

DAVID FERRER, FORMER WORLD NUMBER THREE

"I have many memories of him. Seventeen -- that's the number of times I lost to him. I could never beat him. Towards the end of my career, when I saw that I was not at the same level, he gave me advice and I will remember him with great affection."