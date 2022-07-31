    বাংলা

    Ronaldo back in United squad for Rayo Vallecano friendly: Ten Hag

    The Portuguese forward, whose future at United has been under a cloud, will be in contention to feature against Rayo Vallecano, says Ten Hag

    Reuters
    Published : 31 July 2022, 05:30 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2022, 05:30 AM

    Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the squad for their final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, manager Erik ten Hag said.

    Ronaldo's future at United has been the subject of speculation after British media reported he told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League. United will compete in the second-tier Europa League this term.

    The Portugal international, who has a year left on his United deal, did not join the squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia and was not included in the squad for Saturday's 1-0 friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid in Oslo.

    "Tomorrow he will be in the squad. We'll see how long he can play," Ten Hag told the club website after Ronaldo posted a photo from training on Instagram.

    If Ronaldo plays on Sunday, it would be his first match under new boss Ten Hag.

