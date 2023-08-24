Indian wrestling federation suspended for failing to hold elections on time

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was banned by the sport's global governing body on Thursday in a fresh crisis for the national federation battling a sexual harassment scandal.

The United World Wrestling (UWW), in a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), conveyed its decision to suspend the WFI for failing to hold fresh elections in the wake of the scandal.

IOA acting Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Chaubey confirmed receiving the UWW letter but did not elaborate when contacted by Reuters.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation last month after several women wrestlers, accompanied by their male counterparts, staged sit-in protest in April.