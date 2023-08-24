Indian wrestling federation suspended for failing to hold elections on time

    বাংলা

    The crisis comes after the federation’s President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation last month

    Amlan ChakrabortyReuters
    Published : 24 August 2023, 10:28 AM
    Updated : 24 August 2023, 10:28 AM

    The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was banned by the sport's global governing body on Thursday in a fresh crisis for the national federation battling a sexual harassment scandal.

    The United World Wrestling (UWW), in a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), conveyed its decision to suspend the WFI for failing to hold fresh elections in the wake of the scandal.

    IOA acting Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Chaubey confirmed receiving the UWW letter but did not elaborate when contacted by Reuters.

    WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was charged with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation last month after several women wrestlers, accompanied by their male counterparts, staged sit-in protest in April.

    Singh, an influential member of parliament from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has denied any wrongdoing and was granted bail last month.

    In May, the UWW had threatened to suspend the WFI if it did not hold fresh elections within 45 days.

    After multiple delays, the elections were scheduled to be held on Aug 12 before a high court stayed the polls following legal disputes.

    The UWW did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking details.

    The suspension means Indian wrestlers will compete as neutral athletes at the World Championships in Belgrade from Sept. 16.

