Agony and anger for Brazil as World Cup favourites crash out

Since then, Brazil have crashed out in the quarter finals in four of the last five World Cups.

"Once again the curse of the quarters," said Eduardo Costa, a 27-year-old engineer. "We thought this was the year. Much more than in previous years."

Brazil's exit on penalties, which came after they took the lead with a stunning solo goal from Neymar in extra time, was met with anger by some supporters at Sao Paulo's FIFA Fan Festival. Many left in silence as soon as the game ended.

Lula, who takes office on Jan 1 and who announced his first cabinet appointments minutes before the game, lamented the loss.

"Brazil did its best, Neymar scored a beautiful goal and the team deserved much more. My compliments to all the players and the technical staff. Let's keep looking forward, because in this life you can never give up," he tweeted.

Lucca Giovanetti, a 24-year-old businessman, credited Croatia with a canny performance.