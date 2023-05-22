Man City celebrate Premier League title with 1-0 win over Chelsea

Alvarez's winner meant City had scored 100 goals at The Etihad this season, equalling the record - which they set in 2018-19 - for most home goals scored in all competitions in a single season by an English top-flight club.

With nothing on the line on Sunday and two huge games on the horizon - the FA Cup and Champions League finals - City manager Pep Guardiola left his big guns, including Haaland, on the bench for most of the game.

The Spaniard, who claimed his 10th major trophy at City, made nine changes to the side that throttled Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final, second leg on Wednesday.

"I can't actually speak highly enough of the manager," Grealish said. "Listen, he's a bit weird the way he sort of knows everything, some games I'm thinking: what's he going to come up with today? And he comes up with different tactics every game. It's a pleasure to work with him. I love him."

Despite wholesales changes to the team, City still dominated against Chelsea, proving they are a well-oiled machine no matter which parts their mastermind manager has to work with.

City were crowned champions for the third season in a row and fifth in six years a day earlier than expected when Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at Forest doused any remaining hope the Londoners had of catching them.

FESTIVE MOOD

The mood on Sunday was festive. Chelsea sportingly gave the City players, who had watched the Arsenal game together the previous evening, a guard of honour before kickoff while thousands of fans rushed onto the field after the final whistle.

Rather than spending a few minutes to soak up the atmosphere, the players were quickly shepherded down the tunnel by security.