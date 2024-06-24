Uruguay clinch 3-1 Copa America win over Panama

An early strike from Araujo and late goals from Nunez and Vina sealed the match for Uruguay

Jun 23, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo (4) dribbles the ball against Panama in the first half during the group stage of Copa America at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Maximilian Araujo, Darwin Nunez and Matias Vina scored as Uruguay beat Panama 3-1 in their Copa America Group C match in Florida on Sunday.

Uruguay, who have won the Copa America a joint record 15 times, were rewarded for their blistering early pace when Araujo fired home a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area in the 16th minute.

Panama grew into the match after the break and wasted several chances to get themselves back into the contest before Nunez settled Uruguay's nerves in the 85th minute with a coolly-taken volley into the bottom corner.

In a frenetic spell during stoppage time, Vina rose highest to head home Uruguay's third from a set-piece before Michael Amir Murillo netted a consolation goal for Panama.

In the day's other Group C match, the United States beat Bolivia 2-0.