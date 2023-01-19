Saudi Arabia set to profit from Ronaldo move, says football finance expert

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr could lead to a financial windfall for his new club and Saudi Arabia, football finance expert Neil Joyce said, as the Portugal international gears up for his first game in the country since the deal was announced.

Ronaldo was named captain of Riyadh ST XI -- a team made up of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players -- for an exhibition match on Thursday against Lionel Messi's Paris St Germain.

The 37-year-old forward's contract with Al Nassr is estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($215.76 million) and the deal has drawn a huge amount of attention which is likely to offer monetary opportunities, Joyce said.