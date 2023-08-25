    বাংলা

    Spanish football federation chief to quit over unsolicited kiss scandal

    Luis Rubiales has been under fire after kissing Hermoso on the lips while handing the team their medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2023, 03:30 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2023, 03:30 AM

     Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales plans to resign on Friday after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against him over his unsolicited kiss on the mouth ofplayer Jenni Hermoso during celebrations after Spain's Women's World Cup victory, Cadena Ser radio reported on Thursday.

    Rubiales has been under fire after kissing Hermoso on the lips while handing the team their medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

    The incident sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including government ministers, demanding his resignation.

    Pressure continued to mount during the week after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales and Hermoso said in statement that such acts "should never go unpunished".

    As the backlash grew, Rubiales, who initially called his critics "idiots", issued a video apology late on Monday, but it failed to quell the uproar.

    An RFEF spokesperson declined to comment.

    Regional leaders of the RFEF held a crisis meeting in Madrid on Thursday to discuss Rubiales's future and options for a potential successor, a source told Reuters.

    The favourites to succeed Rubiales are Pedro Rocha, head of the Extremadura football federation, and Pablo Lozano, head of the Andalusia federation, the source said.

    Rubiales, who played for several lower league clubs in Spain, finished his playing career in 2009 with Hamilton Academical in Scotland.

    A year later he was named President of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), a position he held until announcing his candidacy for the RFEF top job in 2017. He was elected in May 2018.

    He promised to modernise the structure, increase turnover and make the federation more transparent, following the arrest of former president Angel Maria Villar on corruption charges.

    However, Rubiales' mandate was full of controversies, including the shocking decision to sack Spain manager Julen Lopetegui two days before their opening 2018 World Cup match and accusations of wrongdoing over a multimillion-euro deal to relocate the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

    There was also a mutiny within the Spain women's squad last September, when a large group of players demanded that long-standing coach Jorge Vilda be sacked. The RFEF backed Vilda and he cut 12 of the 15 players involved in the dispute from his World Cup squad.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez receive the World Cup champions - Moncloa Palace, Madrid, Spain – Aug 22, 2023 President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales during the ceremony REUTERS/Juan Medina
    Rubiales' apology over unsolicited kiss not enough: PM
    The incident sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including ministers, demanding Rubiales' resignation
    FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - Aug 20, 2023 Spain's Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmatí celebrate after winning the World Cup.
    All the suffering was worth it: Spain coach Vilda
    His tenure as coach was called into question when 15 national team players said they would no longer play for Spain while Vilda remained coach
    Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Spain Training - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia – Aug 19, 2023
    When and where is the Women's World Cup 2023 final?
    Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup, making it the first to have more than one host nation
    Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Spain Training - North Harbour Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand - August 13, 2023 Spain coach Jorge Vilda during training
    New Zealand keen to host men's World Cup with Australia
    The first 32-team Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia has been the most well-attended in the tournament's history and generated record crowds

    Opinion

    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations
    US Navy trainers simulate a global war
    Peter Apps
    UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction