Spanish football federation chief to quit over unsolicited kiss scandal

Pressure continued to mount during the week after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales and Hermoso said in statement that such acts "should never go unpunished".

As the backlash grew, Rubiales, who initially called his critics "idiots", issued a video apology late on Monday, but it failed to quell the uproar.

An RFEF spokesperson declined to comment.

Regional leaders of the RFEF held a crisis meeting in Madrid on Thursday to discuss Rubiales's future and options for a potential successor, a source told Reuters.

The favourites to succeed Rubiales are Pedro Rocha, head of the Extremadura football federation, and Pablo Lozano, head of the Andalusia federation, the source said.

Rubiales, who played for several lower league clubs in Spain, finished his playing career in 2009 with Hamilton Academical in Scotland.

A year later he was named President of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), a position he held until announcing his candidacy for the RFEF top job in 2017. He was elected in May 2018.

He promised to modernise the structure, increase turnover and make the federation more transparent, following the arrest of former president Angel Maria Villar on corruption charges.