Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 26, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Messi may skip Argentina's Copa America game against Peru to rest

Argentina are happy to have started the Copa with routine wins after the unwanted drama of their last major tournament

Messi may skip game against Peru to rest
Copa America 2024 - Group B - Chile v Argentina - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States - June 25, 2024 Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuter

Published : 26 Jun 2024, 08:06 PM

Updated : 26 Jun 2024, 08:06 PM

Related Stories
Argentina edge Chile to seal quarter-final place
Argentina edge Chile to seal quarter-final place
Mbappe scores but France held to draw
Mbappe scores but France held to draw
Austria snatch top spot in Group D
Austria snatch top spot in Group D
Canada beat 10-man Peru in Copa
Canada beat 10-man Peru in Copa
Read More
Sovcomflot says its ship rescued crew from tanker off Yemen
Sovcomflot says its ship rescued crew from tanker off Yemen
CID busts sex trafficking ring targeting women
CID busts sex trafficking ring targeting women
1 dead as boat catches fire in Buriganga
1 dead as boat catches fire in Buriganga
Over 40 Indonesian agencies hit by cyberattack on data centres
Over 40 Indonesian agencies hit by cyberattack on data centres
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More