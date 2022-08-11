Fulham's new signing Solomon set for surgery, long spell out

The 23-year-old Israel international joined the team on a one-year deal last month after he suspended his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He made his debut from the bench in Fulham's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on the opening day of the campaign last Saturday but sustained the injury during training the following day.

"It's his knee... last Sunday in the session. Probably he will get surgery in the next few days," Silva told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.