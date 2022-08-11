    বাংলা

    Fulham's new signing Solomon set for surgery, long spell out

    The 23-year-old Israel international joined the team on a one-year deal last month

    Fulham forward Manor Solomon will undergo knee surgery which will rule him out for a lengthy spell this season, the promoted Premier League club's manager Marco Silva said on Thursday.

    The 23-year-old Israel international joined the team on a one-year deal last month after he suspended his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    He made his debut from the bench in Fulham's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on the opening day of the campaign last Saturday but sustained the injury during training the following day.

    "It's his knee... last Sunday in the session. Probably he will get surgery in the next few days," Silva told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

    "Then we will have more news about it and be more sure of the timeline for him to come back.

    "But it looks like he'll be a long time injured. Let's see, I think it's better we wait for the surgery, and after we will know more details about it."

    Solomon joined Fulham after football's global body FIFA had moved to help protect foreign players affected by the conflict in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation", by allowing them to suspend contracts until June 2023.

