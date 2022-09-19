New Zealand skipper Reid announces international retirement

New Zealand captain Winston Reid will retire from international football after Sunday's friendly against Australia in front of home fans in Auckland, the former West Ham United stalwart said on Monday.

The 34-year-old defender, one of his country's finest players, has been capped 32 times for the 'All Whites', with nearly half as captain.

Born in Auckland but raised in Denmark, Reid represented Denmark at junior levels before switching allegiance to New Zealand ahead of the 2010 World Cup where he scored a memorable goal against Slovakia.