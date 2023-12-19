    বাংলা

    Man City fined 120,000 pounds by FA over player conduct in Spurs draw

    Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game on Dec 3 after he stopped play

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Dec 2023, 06:34 PM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2023, 06:34 PM

    Manchester City have been fined 120,000 pounds ($151,740) by the Football Association after their players surrounded a match official during their dramatic 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League earlier this month.

    Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game on Dec 3 after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Erling Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.

    "Manchester City FC admitted that they failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper way during the 94th minute. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed this sanction following a hearing," the FA said on Monday.

    City drew a third successive league match when Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski headed a 90th-minute equaliser after Grealish's 81st-minute goal looked to have secured the win.

    RELATED STORIES
    Argentina v Uruguay - Estadio La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 16, 2023 Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
    Messi, Mbappe, Haaland finalists for FIFA Best Men's Player award
    Messi secured the award in 2022 after guiding Argentina to World Cup victory
    BFF bans BKSP for one year over registration issues, hiding information
    BKSP banned for a year from football activities
    The incident occurred in the second division league and U17 third division league
    Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v Real Madrid - Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain – Dec 9, 2023 Real Betis' Aitor Ruibal celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
    Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Betis
    A goal from Real Betis's Ruibal cancelled out Bellingham's strike for Real Madrid to earn the home side a 1-1 draw in LaLiga
    Man City draw 'instils belief' for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold says
    City draw ‘instils belief’ for Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold
    After finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, Liverpool are just two points adrift of the top spot in this campaign

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury