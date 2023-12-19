Man City fined 120,000 pounds by FA over player conduct in Spurs draw

Manchester City have been fined 120,000 pounds ($151,740) by the Football Association after their players surrounded a match official during their dramatic 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League earlier this month.

Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game on Dec 3 after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Erling Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.