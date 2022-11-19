World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

WHEN WILL THE OPENING CEREMONY TAKE PLACE?

* The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Nov 20, ahead of the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

* The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1400 GMT.

* The original plan was for the opening ceremony to be held before Qatar's first game on Nov 21, which would have created the unusual situation of two games being held before it. The opening match was then brought forward by a day.

* Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said he will not attend his nation's high-profile opening match against Qatar, citing domestic unrest.

WHERE WILL THE OPENING CEREMONY TAKE PLACE?

* The opening ceremony will be held at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium located 40km north of Doha.

* Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof.