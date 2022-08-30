Retirement getting closer but Wawrinka still has the fire

"I'm getting closer to the end. That's for sure. It's a reality," Wawrinka told reporters.

"I was injured for more than a year. It took me a while to feel much better physically and tennis-wise. I still love the game and want to compete a bit longer before stopping."

Wawrinka returned to the tennis circuit in March after over a year on the sidelines following two surgeries on his left foot. But he has failed to reprise his old form and suffered a slew of first round exits at tournaments.

But the Swiss is not giving up hope, yet.

"For me as much as I enjoy and love what I'm doing, I want to keep going a little bit for sure," Wawrinka added. "Will need to have some result too, because you cannot just keep being on tour and losing.