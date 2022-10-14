Qatar World Cup will have areas for drunk fans to sober up, chief says

Qatar 2022 chief executive Nasser Al Khater told Sky News in an interview published on Thursday that anyone who overdoes it would be looked after.

"I know that there are plans in place for people to sober up if ... they've been drinking excessively," Al Khater said, adding that it was to make sure they were safe and not harmful to others or themselves and said it was "a good idea".

Al Khater also repeated assurances that LGBTQ+ fans were welcome and would feel at ease in Qatar. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, as it is in many countries in the Middle East.

"Everybody is welcome here and everybody will feel safe when they come to Qatar," he said when asked for his message to LGBTQ+ fans.

When asked if that included gay fans holding hands in public, he said: "Yes" and said "yes" again when asked if that was a message of reassurance.